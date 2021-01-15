Head-To-Head Contrast: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Dex Liquidating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20% Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orthofix Medical and Dex Liquidating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Dex Liquidating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.88 -$28.46 million $1.47 30.50 Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dex Liquidating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Dex Liquidating on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Dex Liquidating Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc. designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for surgical procedures. The company’s product consists of MicroCutter 5/80 use for transection and resection in urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the intestine and the transection of the appendix. Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly known as Cardica Inc., is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.