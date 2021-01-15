Head-To-Head Contrast: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Merchants $552.09 million 4.07 $164.46 million $3.46 11.97

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bay National and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.94%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Bay National.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

