Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

ETR 1COV opened at €55.06 ($64.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.98. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €54.96 ($64.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

