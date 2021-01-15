iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.20. Approximately 214,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 94,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.34% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

