AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 38,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 76,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter.

