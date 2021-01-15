Acacia Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,801% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 540,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.09 on Friday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

