AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -623.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

