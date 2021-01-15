G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,141. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

