Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.41.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.