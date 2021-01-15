IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

IMV stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $230.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.