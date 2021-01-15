Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.12.

CVX stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

