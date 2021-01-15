MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.