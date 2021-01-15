Public Storage Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.40.

NYSE PSA opened at $221.23 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

