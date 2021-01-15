Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Insider Mandhir Singh Sells 1,800,000 Shares

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. Wildcat Petroleum Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.57 ($0.02).
Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.