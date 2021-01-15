KeyCorp Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

