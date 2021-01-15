Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $7.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.70 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3,163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

