Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MTCH opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

