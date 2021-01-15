Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TGZ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:TGZ opened at C$13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. Teranga Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

