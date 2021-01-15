TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

TSE TA opened at C$10.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last ninety days.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

