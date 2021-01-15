Evercore ISI Increases Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.33. The firm has a market cap of C$34.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.