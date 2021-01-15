Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.27.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$60.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.