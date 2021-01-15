Raymond James Upgrades OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.