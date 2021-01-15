Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$6.25

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock opened at C$6.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$814.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.