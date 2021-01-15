Reviewing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 3 0 0 1.60 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 67.33%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 85.38 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -13.54 Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

