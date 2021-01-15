Contrasting H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

H&R Block has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H&R Block and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.12 -$7.53 million $0.84 19.19 Match Group $4.76 billion 8.33 $431.13 million $4.53 32.90

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than H&R Block. H&R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H&R Block and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $123.95, suggesting a potential downside of 16.84%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats H&R Block on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

