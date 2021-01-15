Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

