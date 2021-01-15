IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares shot up 8% on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. IRIDEX traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.53. 1,179,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,658,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

