Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.62 ($133.67).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

SU opened at €124.50 ($146.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.90. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.