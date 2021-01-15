Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

CA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of CA opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Wednesday. Carrefour SA has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

