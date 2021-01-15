FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

