Brokers Set Expectations for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE APO opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

