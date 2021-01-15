Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zynex, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ZYXI stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

