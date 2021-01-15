Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

FMS stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

