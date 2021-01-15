Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Snap in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

SNAP opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,688,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock worth $83,135,514.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

