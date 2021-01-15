Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 2,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

