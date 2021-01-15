Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $219.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

