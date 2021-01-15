aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.