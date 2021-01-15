Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$1.15 at ATB Capital

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC cut Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.80 price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.36.

YGR opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,110.50. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 275,000 shares of company stock worth $141,660.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

