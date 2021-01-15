5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VNP opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$274.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$3.45.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.