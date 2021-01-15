ATB Capital Increases Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$5.50

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a market cap of C$155.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,760,000. Insiders purchased a total of 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

