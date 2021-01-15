Critical Analysis: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Spark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spark Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.27%. Given Spark Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Spark Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spark Energy $813.72 million 0.48 $8.45 million N/A N/A

Spark Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Spark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Spark Energy 4.42% 39.74% 7.38%

Summary

Spark Energy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 672,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.