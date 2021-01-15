Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE CCO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.