Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

WORK opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,006,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,278,291. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

