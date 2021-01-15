Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.29 ($41.51).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

