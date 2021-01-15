Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FIL opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$223.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

