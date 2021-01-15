Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

