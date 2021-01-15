Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

