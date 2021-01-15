Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

