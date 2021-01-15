Wedbush Comments on Carnival Co. & Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

