Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

AON stock opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

